City of Annapolis holding a New Year's Celebration this year

ANNAPOLIS — The City of Annapolis will be holding a New Year's Celebration this year!

The city will host a family-friendly event with bands and a DJ at Susan Campbell Park on City Dock from 4 to 5:20 p.m. with fireworks in the harbor at 5:30 p.m.

At 9 p.m. a second event will take place with a DJ and dancing, also at Susan Campbell Park on City Dock.

That event will go until midnight when the second fireworks display will go off in the harbor.

“We want to welcome you to our celebration welcoming the New Year 2022,” said Mayor Gavin Buckley.

On New Years Eve, City of Annapolis offices will be closed in observance of New Year's.

Pip Moyer Recreation Center will be open until 1 p.m. on Friday, but will be closed on New Years Day. The Stanton Center will be closed on both Friday and Saturday.

Annapolis Transit will run a regular weekday schedule on New Year’s Eve (Friday) with no evening Purple service. There will be no bus service on New Year’s Day, Saturday, January 1, 2022.

The Circulator bus will operate on New Year's Eve from 8:00 a.m. to 12:30 a.m. Beginning at 6:30 p.m., the Circulator bus runs to the top of Main Street only (at Church Circle).