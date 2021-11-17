City leaders: Baltimore prepared for snow

BALTIMORE — Baltimore leaders say the city is prepared for the upcoming winter months.

Baltimore has a snow budget of nearly $7 million. The Snow Removal Program includes over 300 essential personnel, 294 pieces of equipment, and more than 300 pieces of contractor equipment.

The city is also fully stocked with over 15,000 tons of salt.

Leaders are asking for full cooperation from residents so workers can clear streets.

“During a winter storm we strongly advise people who do not have to travel to stay at home,” said Mayor Brandon Scott.”

The mayor says residents should tune into local news stations and visit the city snow page for updated information during inclement weather. The site also shows which streets and what order streets are treated in the city.