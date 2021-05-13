Watch
City Councilman Zeke Cohen arrested during CASA protest in D.C.

Posted at 9:04 AM, May 13, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-13 09:10:01-04

BALTIMORE — Baltimore City Councilman Zeke Cohen says he was arrested Wednesday in Washington, D.C. while protesting for the rights of undocumented immigrants.

The protest went down outside the U.S. Senate building before a hearing was to be held on immigrant essential workers.

Around 40 people were arrested, according to CASA, the group who organized the event.

"Civil disobedience has always been a critical lever for change," tweeted Cohen. "I’m proud to join my brothers, sisters and siblings from CASA to demand action from Congress. Everyone who works hard and plays by the rules should have an opportunity to attain citizenship. No human being is illegal," Cohen wrote.

