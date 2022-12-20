City Councilman James Torrence partners with 4MyCiTy Inc. for gift giveaway

BALTIMORE — City Councilman James Torrence partnered with 4MyCiTy Inc. for a Christmas gift and toys giveaway at Sandtown-Windchester Achievement Academy on Tuesday.

The Baltimore Alumni Chapter of Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity Inc and the Gamma Omicron Omega Alumni Chapter of Iota Phi Fraternity Inc were also participants in the giveaway.

Executive Director of 4MyCiTy Inc. Christopher Dipnarine stated about 25,000 to 30,000 toys have been given across the district this year.

The students received book bags, school supplies, and food boxes for the Christmas holiday.