City council held hearing to determine timeline of DPW's delayed response

BALTIMORE — "I am extremely disappointed in the unclear and inconsistent communication," said Eric Costello, District 11 councilman.

A lack of communication on DPW's part was the running theme of the meeting.

After DPW broke down the timeline of every event from the E. Coli discovery to the end of the boil water advisory, they admitted there were a lot of lessons learned.

Still, that wasn't enough for a lot of members of the city council.

They wanted answers, why the notice was only put out on twitter and the next door app instead of on all types of social media.

The DPW didn't have a clear answer, but said they thought the best way to get information to the affected area was the old fashioned way.

"Having boots on the ground, knocking on doors, and providing boil water notices was proper based on what we knew about the emergency," said Jason Mitchell, DPW Director.

They also say they are making adjustments to their social media team and process in the next 45 days.

Councilman Issiac Yitzy Schleifer had his own advice for them.

"In the meantime, you could get any high school student from a Baltimore City School to run your social media and put out messages you approve," said Schleifer.

Another point of tension was the time it took to notify the public about the advisory.

The city council claims that DPW violated Maryland State and safe drinking water act requirements.

"Per MD regulations and the Safe Drinking Water Act, you would be required to issue a BWA within 24 hours, but the BWA wasn't issued until 4:37 p.m. on Sunday, so it took 31 and a half hours to issue the BWA," said Costello.

DPW says the requirement is only to notify the regulators, Maryland Department of the Environment in this case, within 24 hours.

They then have another 24 hours to collaborate on a plan and then notify the public.

Other topics of discussion were the low resolution map that led to initial confusion of where exactly the advisory was and the response to senior homes that led to hysteria in some cases.

DPW admitted they could have done better on all accounts and do have concrete plans to solve the issues going forward.