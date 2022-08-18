City Council continues to push for weekly recycle pickup

BALTIMORE, Md. — Baltimore City Council members continued to push for a return to weekly recycling pickup.

Currently, recycling is picked up every two weeks. In July the Department of Public Works ruled that would continue indefinitely. The department cited staffing shortages as the reason why they couldn't carry out services safely and effectively.

DPW also said much of their equipment needs to be repaired.

Councilman Yitzy Schliefer believes the director of DPW, Jason Mitchell, should be fined $1,000 every day until weekly recycling is restored.

There was a hearing to address the recycling schedule on Wednesday, but Mitchell was not there.

"When i put out my recycling at my house, and I put out double the amount of stuff because it's covering two weeks, it takes the employees a longer period of time double the amount of stuff at each property," said Councilman Schliefer at the hearing.

DPW says starting in September, every month the agency will write a report to the City Council providing an update on curbside recycling. These updates will include the number of employees working on collections, the number of vehicles needed, a percentage of missed routes and what needs the agency still must address.