City considering renaming park after the late Tupac Shakur

TODD PLITT
Posted at 11:05 PM, Jul 19, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-19 23:05:33-04

BALTIMORE — The late rapper "Tupac" spent years in Baltimore when he was young and now the city is considering renaming a park after him.

We're talking about Mullan Park, which is on Old York Road in the city.

City council members Mark Conway and John Bullock introduced a bill tonight to rename it, "Tupac Amaru Shakur Park."

Conway told the council Shakur was known to spend time in the park when he lived in the Pen Lucy neighborhood.

The city council is also considered renaming James Mosher elementary school "Billie Holiday Elementary School."

