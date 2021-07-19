Circuit Court for Baltimore City hosting COVID-19 vaccine clinic

BALTIMORE — Baltimore City's Circuit Court is doing its part to get people vaccinated.

The Circuit Court for Baltimore City is hosting a two-phase COVID-19 vaccination clinic.

The free clinic will be held in room 619 of the Elijah Cummings Courthouse.

"It’s important for us, because we wanted to make sure that those folks who are unable to get to the larger vaccination sites, which I understand are no longer going to be active,” said Chief Judge and Administrative Judge Audrey Carrión. They’re able to even use public transportation to get to us."

First doses will be administered through August 12, second doses will be given out from August 16 to September 10.

Residents can get vaccinated Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Appointments are not needed.

"Just come, get vaccinated. The CDC says that it’s important for you to get vaccinated and we want you to do that,” said Carrión.

The court teamed up with the Maryland GoVax Mobile Vaccination Task Force for the effort.

