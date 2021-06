BALTIMORE — The first Juneteenth as a federal holiday and there were lots of celebrations.

Churches came together in Baltimore to hold a peaceful march from Baltimore City Hall to the Reginald F. Lewis Museum.

The group, Change Starts With Hope, also wanted to bring attention to police brutality and changing policing culture.

There were representatives from Woodlawn Park Church of Christ, Edgewood Church of Christ, Northwest Church of Christ and several others.