Chuck E Cheese turns down the volume to turn up the fun for Autism Awareness month

BALTIMORE — For families who have children with sensory needs, it can be hard to find a place where they can have fun without being overwhelmed.

Chuck E Cheese recognized this and decided to “turn down the volume to turn up the fun!”

The children’s arcade is kicking off Autism Awareness month all April long by opening two hours early strictly for those with various sensory needs.

During this time families will be accompanied by specially trained staff that will help make for a smooth experience.

The arcade is taking various precautions to ensure a calmer time such as dimmed lighting and a quieter environment.

More information about the event can be found here.