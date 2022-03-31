Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Chuck E Cheese turns down the volume to turn up the fun for Autism Awareness month

Pandemic takes a bite, Chuck E Cheese files for bankruptcy
G.J. McCarthy/AP
FILE - This Jan. 16, 2014 file photo shows paintings hanging on a wall at Chuck E. Cheese's in Dallas. Chuck E. Cheese pizzeria, that Mecca of fun for children but the bane of many parents, is filing for bankruptcy protection. CEC Entertainment Inc. said Thursday, Jan. 25, 2020, it was filing for voluntary protection under Chapter 11 “in order to overcome the financial strain resulting from prolonged, COVID-19 related venue closures.” (G.J. McCarthy/The Dallas Morning News via AP)
Pandemic takes a bite, Chuck E Cheese files for bankruptcy
Posted at 3:56 PM, Mar 31, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-31 15:56:55-04

BALTIMORE — For families who have children with sensory needs, it can be hard to find a place where they can have fun without being overwhelmed.

Chuck E Cheese recognized this and decided to “turn down the volume to turn up the fun!”

The children’s arcade is kicking off Autism Awareness month all April long by opening two hours early strictly for those with various sensory needs.

During this time families will be accompanied by specially trained staff that will help make for a smooth experience.

The arcade is taking various precautions to ensure a calmer time such as dimmed lighting and a quieter environment.

More information about the event can be found here.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
2022 Stream 24-7 Website Ad.jpg

About WMAR

An in depth look at getting back to work and making ends meet.

4:51 PM, May 16, 2019