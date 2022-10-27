Christmas Village to bring record number of vendors to Baltimore this year

BALTIMORE — With October coming to a close, Baltimore is gearing up for the holidays, and that means the Inner Harbor will see the return of the popular Christmas Village.

The German Christmas Market had its biggest year ever last year, organizers said, and Christmas Village is coming back even bigger this winter, with more than 55 vendors.

Christmas Village will launch on Thanksgiving (Nov. 24), although the preview weekend will be the Nov. 19 and 20; the tree lighting will be Nov. 19. The attraction will run through Christmas Eve. The outdoor area is always free; the heated festival tent is free on the first two weekends, and costs $5 for adults for the remaining weekends.

It will take over the Light Street side of the Inner Harbor. Featuring the 30-foot-tall Glühwein Pyramid, 65-foot-tall illuminated Ferris Wheel, the Christmas Village Carousel, and, of course, pictures with Santa, the event promises something for everyone.

Food offerings include Glühwein (mulled wine), the Bratwurst Grill, the Hofbrau Beergarden, Raclette cheese sandwiches, German schnitzel, potato pancakes, Belgian fries, bacon on a stick, wine/beer/spirit tastings, and more.

Christmas Village Project Manager Nancy Schmalz said in a press release:

“Christmas Village is honestly so thrilled to be such a loved part of Charm City. So this year we are spreading the love by expanding and offering more vendor locations to enjoy for the very first time. We are so thrilled to have even more for our visitors to enjoy. We are honored to be part of such a great community. Don’t worry, foodies won’t be disappointed either as we will fire up the bratwurst, potato pancakes, Raclette Cheese sandwiches, and bacon on a stick. We can’t wait to raise a mug of Glühwein with you again, Baltimore. Thank you for your continued support over all the previous seasons - and we can’t wait to spend the holiday season with you.”

