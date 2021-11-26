Christmas Village is back at Baltimore's Inner Harbor for the holidays

BALTIMORE — Christmas Village is back in Baltimore for the holidays after taking a break due to the COVID-19 Pandemic.

Charm City’s beloved holiday tradition is ready to transform West Shore Park at 501 Light Street into a traditional indoor and outdoor German Christmas Market.

Christmas Village will follow its annual tradition, opening during regular hours for the season starting on Thanksgiving Day, Thursday, November 25 through Christmas Eve, Friday, December 24, 2021.

The opening ceremony takes place Saturday, November 27.

Visitors and locals alike are invited to enjoy big holiday vibes with the return of the 30 foot tall stunning Christmas Pyramid from the Ore Mountains, the 65 foot tall illuminated ferris wheel and the addition of a brand-new Christmas Village Carousel with horses and festive reindeer.

Famous German ornament vendor Käthe Wohlfahrt will return to the heated festival tent along with 50+ local small businesses, makers, and international vendors.

Other highlights will include thousands of twinkling lights, the signature wooden huts, a large selection of Glühwein (mulled wine), the warm glow of the open-air Bratwurst Grill, an extended outdoor seating area, a new outdoor Hofbrau beer booth, photos with Santa Claus, appearances by Gingy the Gingerbread Man, and theme weekends with live entertainment.

Visitors will find raclette cheese sandwiches, bacon on a stick, wine and beer tastings, all-new spirits tastings, and much more.

