Christmas tree shopping in full swing

ELKRIDGE, Md (WMAR) — For many people, the day after Thanksgiving means heading out shopping, not just for black Friday, but for a Christmas tree.

Farms across our area are bracing for the busy season, including Payne Christmas Trees in Elkridge.

"People come back multiple times year just to get in the Christmas spirit," said Nick Payne, the outdoor tree manager.

It’s been family owned and operated in Elkridge for five years, but the family has been in the Christmas tree business for 40 years.

"It’s so much fun to work here. Everyone is in a great mood all the time," said Maria Hindman, the holiday market manager.

Instead of cutting down your own, theirs are precut, shaken and set up on stands to give a farm feel without all the hassle.

"You tell them which one you want. They’ll get it for you. They’ll take it to the bailer, give it a fresh cut, bail it and tie it on your car free of charge," said Hindman.

They have a wide variety of trees and all heights, from table top to 15 feet that get shipped up daily from North Carolina.

"We get a tractor trailer load of trees a day so we are constantly rotating through the trees and ensuring the freshness, keeping them covered and out of the sun," said Payne.

A common misconception is that precut trees don’t as long, but Payne said it’s not about when they were cut, it’s about where they were grown.

"They grow much better and healthier in the mountains of North Carolina than they do around Maryland. It’s the altitude and for some reason, they grow great Christmas trees there and they last a long time," said Payne.

With a continued Christmas tree shortage, he said the sooner the better to grab yours, but they hope to have some trees available until December 23rd.

"They do start to get picked over and the good ones are definitely out now," said Payne.

It's one-stop-shop for holiday cheer. They have bonfires where you can roast marshmallows, hot apple cider and hot cocoa and a big holiday market.

"We have fresh wreaths, greenery, roping, anything you need to decorate your house for Christmas," said Hindman.

Santa stops by the weekends and dogs are invited too!

"It’s really cool to be a part of the family’s experiences every year. Their Christmas tradition basically," said Payne.

They are open daily 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.