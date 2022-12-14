"Christmas in the Corn" offers unique holiday display in Carroll County

NEW WINDSOR, Md. — Ready to celebrate the farming life this Christmas?

One Carroll County farm is offering a special "Christmas in the Corn" attraction, with more than 1 million lights and the chance to to ride a horse-pulled wagon or antique tractor.

The event is run by Local Homestead Products On Farm Market, owned by Trevor Hoff, at 2425 Marston Road in New Windsor.

The large holiday display will feature two separate attractions. The first is a farm display of decorated and lit-up combines, tractors, snow plows and Christmas trees. They can be enjoyed while riding on a wagon or tractor.

The second attraction - "back by absolute demand" - is a Walking Light Trail, with more than 1 million lights, inflatables, Santa's Workshop and Mrs. Claus' kitchen.

Tickets are $10 per person per trail, or $18 for both, and can be bought on site from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. this Friday and Saturday. For another $10 per group, you can visit the Grinch and Santa, and get a photo.

The display is also available Dec. 22, Dec. 23, Dec. 29, and Dec. 30. For more information, visit LHP.Farm .