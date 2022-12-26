Chris Rock to perform in Baltimore for Netflix's first livestreamed event

BALTIMORE — Netflix announced that Chris Rock will be back in Baltimore in March, to perform as part of the company's first global livestreaming event.

The comedian will perform somewhere in Baltimore for the live stand-up special on March 4. The show is called "Chris Rock: Selective Outrage," and will stream live at 10 p.m. Eastern Standard Time.

Rock was most recently at the Lyric Performing Arts Center in April, performing shortly after he was notoriously slapped by Will Smith at the Oscars.

Robbie Praw, Netflix Vice President of Stand-up and Comedy Formats, said in a statement:

“Chris Rock is one of the most iconic and important comedic voices of our generation. We’re thrilled the entire world will be able to experience a live Chris Rock comedy event and be a part of Netflix history. This will be an unforgettable moment and we’re so honored that Chris is carrying this torch.”

The company said they would announce more details about the event later.