BELCAMP, Md. — Children playing with fire in a bedroom has forced a family in Belcamp out of their home.

It happened Tuesday around 5:11pm in the 1300 block of Jervis Square.

The Maryland State Fire Marshal said "juvenile fire play" led to the entire townhouse becoming engulfed in flames.

No one was hurt, but the fire caused an estimated $95,000 in damage.

Crews were able to get control of the fire in about 20 minutes.

Relatives are helping out the family impacted.