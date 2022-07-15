Children get exercise, confidence with 'Ninja Warrior' program in Westminster

WESTMINSTER, Md. — Summertime is a great time to get the children outside and active.

Westminster Recreation and Parks figured out a way to do that and build their confidence at the same time.

We've all seen Ninja Warriors on TV and wondered how much fun that is.

Westminster Recreation and Park isn't trying to raise a bunch of Ninja Warriors but they do want to get children to exercise.

"Be outside, being physically active and to experience nature and how much fun it is to be a kid, like it used to be when I was a kid and we built our obstacles in your own back yard,” said Westminster Recreation and Park Director Abby Gruber.

This is the sixth year in a row Westminster Recreation Parks has done this, building obstacle courses for children.

Families are starting to make this part of their summer tradition.

“We've seen people come back year-after-year to participate with us,” Gruber said. “Kids that started out in the six and under course have graduated to the seven and over course.”

Jennifer Miller said she brings her children every year.

Her daughter Mckenee is turning into quite the Ninja Warrior. I love Ninja and I love getting medals,” McKenee said.

Now her brother is giving her a run for her money.

“This is our third year coming to the kids ninja,” Miller said. “Absolutely will be back next year. My 3-year-old is so excited.”

Usually the best lessons in life come around when you don't expect it, and that's what is happening as these junior ninjas go through their obstacles.

“I think the kids get a real sense of accomplishment out of these coursers because again they can work through each obstacle and challenge themselves at a level that they feel most comfortable and when they finish it was their experience,” Gruber said.

Westminster Recreation and Parks does this one day a year.

It will do it the same time next summer.