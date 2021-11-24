Watch
Child struck and killed by a MARC train Wednesday afternoon in Baltimore City

Pete O'Neal
Child struck by Marc train
Posted at 6:29 PM, Nov 24, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-24 18:39:30-05

BALTIMORE — A boy was struck and killed by a MARC train Wednesday afternoon in Baltimore City.

According to MDOT MTA, at around 5 p.m., MARC Penn Line train #443 was traveling southbound from Penn Station when it hit a child that was on the tracks near the West Baltimore MARC Station.

He died from his injuries.

Penn Line service was stopped at between Halethorpe and Penn Station. At this time Service has begun to resume at reduced speed near the West Baltimore Station and significant delays are expected due to train congestion in the area.

