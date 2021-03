BALTIMORE — A young child was killed after being hit by a vehicle in East Baltimore.

Police say a young child and mother were hit by a vehicle Monday evening in the 1400 block of Preston Street.

According to police, it was not a hit and run, the car that hit them did stay on the scene.

The mother and child were rushed to the hospital by family members where the child was pronounced dead.

The mother is expected to survive.

We will update this story as we learn more information.