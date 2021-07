FOREST HILL — Deputies were called to the 2200 block of Grafton Shop Rd in Forest Hill at approximately 6:01p.m. for the report of a critically missing 4 year old child.

After a search of the property, and the surrounding area, the child was found deceased in a swimming pool.

Detectives from the Criminal Investigations Division are currently on scene.

No further information is available at this time; the investigation is continuing.