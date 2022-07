HEBRON, Md. — Chickens were scattered on Route 50 in Wicomico County Wednesday afternoon, after a chicken truck caught fire near Salisbury.

Hebron Fire Department responded at 1:47 p.m. to the fire, on Route 50/Ocean Gateway near Porter Mill Road.

The fire department found a tractor-trailer chicken truck with the cab on fire.

They requested hazmat from Salisbury to help pump off the diesel fire.

Chickens were seen along the roadside, as the flames consumed the front end of the truck.