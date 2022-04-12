Chick-fil-A coming to Security Square Mall, as revitalization plans move forward

WOODLAWN, Md. — Chick-fil-A is coming to Security Square Mall, but Outback Steakhouse is out.

Those are the latest reports from the Randallstown NAACP, which has been actively working to revitalize the derelict shopping center.

Local government is also focused on the site. A state bill that just passed will let Baltimore County government create a special "West Baltimore County Redevelopment Authority" for the area. There will also be a charrette - a type of community forum - to help determine next steps for the mall, confirmed Baltimore County spokesperson Erica Palmisano.

In the meantime, the only definite change will be a new Chick-fil-A, which will replace the former Bennigan's site. The Bennigan's building was razed last week.

Local NAACP president Ryan Coleman said Chick-fil-A is slated to open around Thanksgiving.

He said the community is also hoping to get the former IHOP building knocked down, but Outback Steakhouse will no longer be moving to that site, despite previous hopes.

Community leaders are actively looking for new businesses to go in there. He said the county may also consider buying the former Sears building and potentially turning it into a type of ampitheater, similar to Merriweather Post Pavilion. But Palmisano said Baltimore County absolutely has nothing like that planned at this point. She only confirmed that a charrette will be taking place with the stakeholders to decide what to do next.