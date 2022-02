Lisa Elliott grew up there. Pasadena.

She went to school there. Chesapeake.

She sent her kids there. All four of them.

Turned a cheerleading program into a dynasty. There, there, there.

Coach Lisa has coached the Chesapeake High School Cheerleading squad for 17 years. In those 17 years, her teams have won 15 state championships.

She credits, teamwork and hard work. She admits the pressure is great especially when your team is expected to win and does 15 times!