Chesapeake Bay blue crab population decreasing

A new survey shows the blue crab population in the Chesapeake Bay is at its lowest levels since the survey first began in 1990.

The winter dredge survey from the Maryland department of Natural Resources estimates there are 227 million crabs in the bay. That's down from 282 million last year.

At its highest, the survey estimated 852 million crabs in 1993.

DNR officials say they are working with partners in Virginia and the Potomac river fisheries commission to come up with a plan for the 20-22 crabbing season to address the conservation needs.

You can check out the entire survey right here.