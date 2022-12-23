Watch Now
Cherry Hill gave back to families in need at fourth annual Winter Wonderland

Posted at 11:26 PM, Dec 22, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-22 23:26:56-05

BALTIMORE — In Cherry Hill, they were also spreading some cheer for families at the restoring inner city hope or the rich program.

They gave away toys, clothes and food for the fourth annual Winter Wonderland.

"It's a love day in the beautiful Cherry Hill. You know the pandemic and the things going on, we're just trying to be some support for the community. Often times people need a hand up not a hand out," said Michael Battle, Executive Director of the Rich Program.

There was a special appearance by Mr. and Mrs. Claus.

Partners like Catholic charities, Medstar and the South Baltimore Gateway Partnership helped to make the event a success.

