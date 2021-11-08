Chefs host Chili cook-off for homeless veterans in Maryland

BALTIMORE — Here at WMAR, we are the voice for veterans...

Tonight, details about a cook-off to raise money for homeless veterans living here in Maryland.

Chefs from all over Maryland whipped up their best pots of Chili.

This was part of the Baltimore station's 7th annual 'Stars, Stripes and Chow' fundraiser.

The event was held yesterday at Camden Yards and was presented by M&T Bank.

"Well, we're all here to support the veterans at Baltimore station and really that is what it all stands for, is helping our veterans get back on their feet."

"100 percent of everything that is raised here today will directly support the men in our programs."

There was live entertainment, as well as food and drinks, and a kids zone.