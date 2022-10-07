Checkerspot Brewing Company wins national competition, chance to collaborate with Sam Adams

BALTIMORE — A big win and some national attention for a South Baltimore brewery.

Samuel Adams announced Checkerspot Brewing Company at the 2022 Brewer Experienceship Winner.

Checkerspot brewers will get access to brewing and business resources from experts at Samuel Adams, including founder and brewer Jim Koch himself.

They will also get to collaborate with Sam Adams and brew a beer together.

Judy and Rob Neff founded Checkerspot Brewing Company in 2018. They offer small-batch and gluten-reduced beers in their taproom. Sam Adams also liked how deeply dedicated to the community the brewery is and how many organization they give back to - like The Baltimore Animal Rescue and Care Shelter, Baltimore Military Muster and many more through fundraisers and collaboration beers.

"We were impressed by Judy and Rob's beer – but even more inspired by their story," said Jim Koch, Founder and Brewer of Samuel Adams in a press release.

"Turning passion into purpose is what led me to create Brewing the American Dream. Checkerspot is a deserving brewery that truly appreciates the heart and science of beer and I'm thrilled to share this experience with them at the Great American Beer Festival where I got my start as a brewer some 38 years ago."

Brewing the American Dream is the philanthropic arm of Samuel Adams.

Last month, Checkerspot Brewing Co. announced on its Facebook page that the bought a new spot for the brewery.

The new space is only a few blocks away from the current spot and is much bigger.

