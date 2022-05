BALTIMORE — The Corradetti Glassblowing Studio and Gallery creates one-of-a-kind pieces that are on sale in the gallery.

Owner Anthony Corradetti, creates glasswork like large scale installations, lighting projects and tabletop pieces for any room in the home every day.

Glassblowing classes and workshops are available if you want to learn how to make this creative items!

Interested in hosting a private event? Their venue is available to rent!

You can check them out here or on Instagram and Facebook!