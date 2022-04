BALTIMORE — A busy street in Baltimore will close down this summer for a special event.

The Charles Street Promenade will be held Saturday, June 4 from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

All that day, Charles Street will be shut down to traffic from Saratoga Street all the way to North Avenue.

The even was initially created to help small businesses during the pandemic, but was so popular that it is making a comeback in 2022.