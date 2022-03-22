Charles County man dies after becoming trapped in brush fire

CHARLOTTE HALL, Md. — An elderly Charles County man has died after getting trapped in a brush fire.

The State Fire Marshal's Office says the man was initially burning debris on his property on Kent Drive in Charlotte Hall.

Wind in the area apparently picked up, causing the flames to extend to combustible material and an outbuilding on the property.

The victim became entangled in metal debris and was unable to escape the rapid spread of the fire.

When fire crews arrived, a neighbor told them that the man had been in the area of the fire and appeared deceased.

The flames happened to still be active and first had to be extinguished, before the man could be located.

His name will be released following an autopsy.