Charles County detectives are running out of options to identify a woman murdered in 1998

LA PLATA, Md. — Charles County detectives are running out of options to identify a woman murdered in June 1998.

Detectives from around the country have exhausted several investigative tools and resources to identify the victim, but have come up empty.

In 2014, investigators ran the victim's fingerprints through FBI and Department of Homeland Security databases, with negative results.

That same year, Dr. Erin Kimmerle, an Anthropologist at the University of South Florida found that the victim was likely born in Maryland.

In June of 2015, a nuclear DNA test was conducted on the victim's head hair at the University of North Texas, to no avail.

The only thing police currently have to work with are these images below, produced by facial reconstruction.

Charles County Sheriff's Office

It's believed she was between 25 to 35-years-old at the time of the murder. She was light complected with no visible scars, marks or tattoos.

Anyone with information should call Charles County Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS. You could be eligible for a $2,500 cash reward if your tip leads to an arrest or indictment in the case.

