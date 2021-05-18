Changes you can expect to see at the BWI security checkpoint

LINTHICUM, Md. — The TSA checkpoint at BWI might look much different to passengers who have not flown since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Although Governor Larry Hogan has lifted most mask mandates throughout the state, it still remains for those inside the airport, aboard and plane, or riding public transportation.

If a traveler does not have a mask at the airport, a TSA officer will offer one checkpoint.

To help reduce touch points, airport travelers will be asked to scan their own boarding passed at the TSA checkpoint. You will also be asked briefly remove your mask so agents can match you with your ID.

Travelers will continue placing their items into bins along the conveyor belt, but will see increased cleaning with TSA agents masked and gloved behind acrylic glass.

TSA officers are supposed to change gloves between pat-downs and bag searches. Travelers can also request officers to put on a new pair of gloves at any time.

Travelers can also now bring one liquid hand sanitizer container up to 12 ounces per passenger, up from 3.4 ounces, in carry-on bags until further notice.

Each however, will be screened separately.

It's recommended that travelers place items from their pockets such as wallets, keys, lip balm, tissues and cell phones into their carry-on bags to be screened instead of putting items from their pockets directly into bins.

At BWI, TSA was screening about 38,000 travelers per day during summer 2019, prior to the pandemic, and is screening closer to 22,000 travelers per day currently.