Chainsmokers, Moneybagg Yo headline InfieldFest at Preakness

Posted at 4:57 PM, Mar 17, 2022
BALTIMORE — For the first time since 2019, the Preakness is expected to be back to normal, which means music on the infield.

InfieldFest returns to the Preakness with some big performances.

Headlining InfieldFest include The Chainsmokers, MoneyBagg Yo, DJ and producer Marshmello and electronic DJ Frank Walker.

The Preakness is in 64 days, on Saturday, May 21. General admission to the InfieldFest is $65 and you can get access to the Mug Club for $85.

For information on InfieldFest, visit its website.

