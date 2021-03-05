Celebrating Employee Appreciation Day at WMAR

Today is Employee Appreciation Day and here at WMAR, we're thanking all of our employees for the hard work that they've done this year!

Despite difficult times, our staff has continued to deliver the same informative and impactful news that was shared in "normal times".

We wanted to share some photos of our employees as they worked through the year! Click here to view the gallery!

WMAR-2 News's Vice President and General Manager Bill Hooper shared this statement:

Today is National Employee Appreciation Day and as we reach the year mark of our staff being mostly virtual, I felt it necessary to show my appreciation.

Over the last year we had to shift the way we do things, not only swiftly but efficiently. Moving an entire TV station to a virtual environment for the safety of our staff was something that was not only unexpected, but a task that has never been done before.

Our IT and engineers got to work quickly, setting up and perfecting the work from home environment for the entire station. The talent transformed their homes into mini studios, our sales staff learned to juggle kids at home and new office set ups. Reporters and photographers learned how to make their cars mini offices. Our entire news management team began directing and producing shows from their homes so that we could get a product out to you, our viewers, daily.

The result was not a single newscast was missed as our team was dedicated and determined to keep our on-air and digital audiences informed about COVID-19 and the impact on our community.

To say I’m impressed is an understatement. This has been a tremendous effort from every single person at WMAR and I could not be more grateful for the staff that works here.

-Bill Hooper

Vice President & General Manager