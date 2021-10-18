Celebrating black business in Baltimore: The 'Sphinx Club'

BALTIMORE — The community came together to honor and celebrate a pioneer of black business in Baltimore.

We're talking about Charles P. Tilghman, who started the 'Sphinx Club' in West Baltimore.

The sphinx club was a night club and jazz venue.

Tilghman opened the sphinx back in 1946, and it operated until 1992.

Mayor Brandon Scott spoke at the event and said he admired Tilghman's leadership.

"He was one of the first black people to own a nightclub which is very significant. He owned the building, the land, the permits, the jukebox, the toilet paper. He owned everything in the building. He had control over everything in the building which we know back then was a feat that was no small feat."

Mayor Scott said his grandparents used to frequent the sphinx club and that it is a huge part of Baltimore's history.