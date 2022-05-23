Celebrating 35 years of Jamie Costello!

BALTIMORE — This week we are celebrating 35 years of our beloved Jamie Costello!

Over the years Jamie's done a ton of wonderful stories showing Baltimore in all its glory, and this week we've decided to compile some of our favorites right here!

Way Back Wednesday: Edy's Ice Cream and Natty Boh Beer

Jamie gave us the inside "scoop" on John Harrison, a man who got paid to eat ice cream! We also meet Frank Hennessy, who's job was to sell Natty Boh to us!

Way Back Wednesday: Chimney Cat

A story that really cat-ivated Baltimore in 1987! This Baltimore community came together to help rescue a kitty who was stuck in a chimney.

Way Back Wednesday: Jamie takes the "Queen" around Baltimore

When the Queen of England comes to visit, you have to show her all of the sights and sounds of Baltimore! We're taking you back to when Jamie Costello got the honor of showing Her Highness a good time.

Way Back Wednesday: Rat fishing tournament

As we discovered... there are rats in Baltimore. But before there were rats in Baltimore, there were rats in Baltimore." This week we take you back to 1994 and The Yellow Rose in East Baltimore... where they once had their OWN solution to Baltimore's rat problems.

Way Back Wednesday: Goodbye to the Baltimore Colts

It's been 38 years since the Baltimore Colts packed up and left town in the middle of the night. Jamie remembers that fateful night, and all the emotions fans went through afterwards just trying to get football back in Baltimore.

What's your favorite Jamie story? Let us know!