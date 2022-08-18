Celebrate sustainable living and music at Vegan Soulfest this weekend

BALTIMORE — You can enjoy a festival celebrating vegan food, music and wellness this weekend.

Vegan Soul Fest features vendors that showcase plant-based food, soulful music and sustainable living. The festival is back after a hiatus because of the pandemic.

Organizers say the goal of the festival is to introduce veganism and educate, inspire and empower people about their health.

"In the black community, we have some issues around health and nutrition," Gregory Brown, owner of Land of Kush said." "A lot of our illnesses that come along happen to come from dietary issues. Having a vegan diet, having a plant-based diet is one of the ways to solve these problems."

Land of Kush is one of the vendors at this weekend's festival. Midday Maryland host Elsa M will be there.

The festival at West Covington Park runs Friday, August 19 through Sunday, August 21.

Click here to purchase tickets.