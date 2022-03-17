Celebrate St. Patrick's Day at Guinness Open Gate Brewery

BALTIMORE COUNTY — Today is Saint Patrick's Day.

And if you can't get to Ireland in time to celebrate, the next best thing would be to go to Guinness Open Gate Brewery in Baltimore County.

They have been celebrating this holiday since the start of March.

Introducing a new beer each week.

Today's beer, an Irish Barley Porter grown in Dundalk, Ireland.

They opened bright and early and plenty of revelers were taking advantage of the opportunity to enjoy a pint in the morning.

"It's great to be with people you don't know. They all become your friends. Party we came early so we got prime real estate right here at the front of the stage, said one person."

You can enjoy an Irish village featuring beer, food and Irish merchandise.

There will be live music as well.

You can stop by for special St. Patrick's day festivities now through Sunday.

