Celebrate Maryland Day with events, activities across the state

ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, Md. — The first European settlers landed in Maryland 388 years ago from Friday.

We remember March 25 as Maryland Day.

Maryland Day will be celebrated with activities this weekend, from March 25 to 27, at parks and locations all across the state.

One of those celebrations kicked off at Hancock's Resolution, an Historic Farm Park in Anne Arundel County.

That property has been there since the Colonial days.

There is the original house and much more to explore.

“It's amazing to think that 100 years ago our Natives were here and this house and this property, it’s one of many embedded in Anne Arundel County's history,” said Jessica Leys, Director of Recreation and Parks.

The Barn just built, which is now the visitors center, opened Friday.

There are examples of how Marylanders lived in the early days of our state.

The property has been in Schmidt’s family since 1785.

His great grandfather and his mother were born on the property.

“We have in the building, you'll see inside, the only car owned on this property,” Henry Schmidt, a 10th generation Hancock, said. “There's a 1923 Ford Model T and It will be celebrating 100 years next year.”

Schmidt said he has done a lot of travel and that there’s no place he’d rather be than in Anne Arundel County, and on the farm.

“There is no place that I would rather live then here on this farm,” he said.

As spring brings on better weather, going out to explore our state and a trip down memory lane may just be thing to shake that cabin fever of winter.

“We are out here today to enjoy that and the fact that we are all Marylanders,” Leys said.

For more events this weekend, visit the Maryland Day website.

