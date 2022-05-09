Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Cecil County Sheriff's Office disrupt drug transactions with arrest

22-429 photo 1.jpg
Cecil County Sheriff's office
22-429 photo 1.jpg
Posted at 4:40 PM, May 09, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-09 16:40:52-04

CECIL COUNTY, Md. — The Cecil County Sheriff's Office began investigating illegal drug sales that were happening in the North East area of Cecil County in February of this year.

They determined that the suspect lived in the unit block of Zion Acres Road, and would meet people at various locations throughout Cecil County to distribute the illegal substances.

After conducting surveillance in the parking lot of the Best Western Inn, they identified 34-year-old Christopher Matthew Allen as the ringleader.

Officials caught him involved in a drug transaction with the occupants of a Chevrolet Impala.

In the floorboard of the Impala, investigators found several bags of cocaine and a handgun. They also recovered a bag of methamphetamine.

22-429 gun.jpg

During a search of Allen's 2007 BMW, investigators found 109 bags of controlled substances, one bag of methamphetamine weighing 17 grams and two cell phones.

They also seized a drug ledger, 1689 blue wax bags containing heroin/ fentanyl and $22,227 from his bedroom after executing a search warrant.

22-429 photo 2.jpg

Allen was arrested and charged with distribution of a controlled substance, possession with intent to distribute and possession of a large amount.

ChristopherAllen.BMP

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
2022 Stream 24-7 Website Ad.jpg

About WMAR

An in depth look at getting back to work and making ends meet.

4:51 PM, May 16, 2019