Cecil County Sheriff Deputies arrest suspect involved in home invasion

CECIL COUNTY — Cecil County Sheriff's Office has made an arrest on a suspect involved in a home invasion with a gunshot on September 1.

The suspect has been identified as 19-year-old Luis Fernando Guscoa.

The couple was identified as an 84-year-old male and an 83-year-old female.

Accord to the Cecil County Sheriff's Office, the male and female were inside the residence, the male was reading his Bible and the female was watching television in the living room.

When they heard a noise and realized someone had forced entry into their home, the male retrieved a handgun that he owned.

The couple heard the dog barking at the top of the steps indicating someone was in the basement,

The male then went to the top of the stairs and observed Guscoa stick his head out of one of the rooms in the basement.

Guscoa walked out of the room and toward the bottom of the stairwell, the male then opened fire.

Guscoa was not struck by the round, the male was not attempting to harm but to give haste to not come any closer.

Once deputies arrived, they ordered Guscoa to come upstairs and they were able to make the arrest and secure the firearm carried by the male.

Guscoa is charged with 1 count of Home Invasion, 1 count of !st degree burglary and 2 counts of 4th degree burglary.