Cecil County man is arrested on Child Pornography charges

PORT DEPOSIT, Md. — A Cecil County man was arrested and charged Wednesday after a Maryland State Police Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force investigation developed evidence supporting charges of child pornography.

Brian K. Wilde was charged with five counts of possession of child pornography, he was arrested at exactly 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday.

The investigation on Wilde began after a report from his probation officer revealed that he was in possession of child pornography.

The task force quickly began their investigation on Wilde and after a preliminary review of his electronics, they found multiple files containing the material.

Wilde was previously convicted of child pornography charges before this arrest.