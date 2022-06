OCEAN CITY, Md. — A 22-year-old Cecil County man was fatally struck by a vehicle in Ocean City Monday evening, confirmed police.

Police responded to a pedestrian crash in the area of 47th Street and Coastal Highway at 9:39 p.m. June 20.

The preliminary investigation shows the pedestrian, who is from Elkton, was in the roadway, but the investigation is ongoing.

The driver was a 44-year-old man from Berlin, Worcester County, who remained at the scene. He was driving a BMW, said police.