Cecil County man charged with possessing child pornography

CECIL COUNTY, Md. — A Cecil County man was arrested for possessing child pornography.

Troopers charged 32-year-old Ryan William Kaiser, from Chesapeake City, with nine counts of possession of child pornography. He was taken to the Cecil County Detention Center with no bail.

Maryland State Police Computer Crimes Unit started investigating Kaiser on December 2021. The investigation led to Kaiser's home in Cecil County.

Around 6:30 a.m. Thursday, officers issued a search warrant, and seized Kaiser's electronic devices.

