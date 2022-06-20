Cecil County man and 2 toddlers seriously injured in horse and buggy crash

RISING SUN, Md. — A man and his two young children were seriously injured after a pick-up truck crashed into a horse and buggy in Cecil County this morning.

It happened at about 8:56 a.m. on Theodore Road near Ebenezer Church Road in Rising Sun, said Cecil County Sheriff's Office spokesman Lt. Michael Holmes.

The horse and buggy was going east, driven by a 26-year-old man who had two children, ages 2 and 3.

A pick-up truck came over a hill and struck the horse and buggy in the rear, said Holmes. The 75-year-old driver remained at the scene and was not injured.

The father took the horse and children and walked to their home, which was about half a mile away on Ebenezer Church Road.

Both the father and the children were seriously injured, but conscious, and were flown by Medevac helicopter to a nearby hospital.