Cecil County detectives are investigating a fatal shooting in Elkton Sunday

Posted at 12:51 PM, Mar 20, 2022
ELKTON, Md. — Cecil County Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting that left one person dead Sunday.

At approximately 4:30 a.m., deputies responded to the unit block of Academy Drive in Elkton for a report of a person suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.

When first responders arrived at the scene, they located the victim and pronounced the individual deceased.

An additional crime scene was detected in the 2000 block of Singerly Road, which Sheriff's Office crime scene technicians were investigating.

Although no suspects have been identified, Sheriff's Office investigators believe this is a one-time occurrence that poses no threat to the general public.

The Sheriff's Office declines to identify the victim until contact is made with the next of kin.

The investigation is ongoing.

