Cecil County Deputies find numerous drugs after routine traffic stop

CECIL COUNTY, Md. — The Cecil County Sheriff's Office initiated a traffic stop on Interstate 95 for a speeding violation on during the early morning hours of April 22, 2022.

The vehicle had Florida registration and the officers conducted a K-9 scan as well. As a result, they found controlled dangerous substances.

They also found a clear glass smoking device with a clear plastic bag suspected of containing methamphetamine. The passenger in the car was identified as Amed Alejandro Leiva-Moreno.

Deputies then found two duffle bags that contained 897 pre-paid gift cards and bank cards. The driver was also identified as Yerandy Jose Alvarez-Gill.

Both suspects were taken to the Sheriff's Office. The United States Secret Service has been contacted and responded to the scene for further investigation.

The Secret Service was able to determine that the opened gift cards had been loaded with bank account numbers different than those displayed on the cards.

The two were charged with possession of drug paraphernalia and a felony charge of counterfeit credit cards.