CDC: Follow these tips if you choose to travel during Spring Break

The CDC is concerned that spring break will cause another surge of COVID-19 cases, so they are suggesting that you don't travel. But, if you do, they have some tips to help keep you and others safe.

CDC officials suggest that you:



Get vaccinated, if you're eligible, and don't travel until two weeks after your second dose.

Get tested one to three days before you travel. Make sure to keep the results on you.

Don't travel if you test positive.

Follow the major guidelines the CDC has been pushing for months, like wear your mask, avoid large crowds, practice social distancing and practice good hand hygiene.

Florida leaders are concerned they're going to see another surge in COVID-19 cases with so many people wanting to get away and escape somewhere warm, especially with cheap flights and discounted hotels.

Officials say that it's not just the travel, but the destination that could be the concern. To help stay safe, if you fly to a place like Florida, TSA recommends that you:

Bring an extra mask.

Pack smart to limit how much of your belongs are exposed.

Prepare before you go through security and reduce the amount of things you touch while in the airport or on the airplane.

TSA is also allowing travelers to pack one 12 ounce container of liquid hand sanitizer.