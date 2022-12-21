CCBC targeted in phishing attack

BALTIMORE — The Community College of Baltimore County was the recent victim of a phishing attack.

On Wednesday the college issued a press release saying they suffered a slight financial loss as result.

Officials say the attack will have no immediate impact on college operations.

So far there is no evidence that any student or employee's personal information was compromised.

The college says it's working directly with law enforcement and banking officials while the matter is investigated.

“We pride ourselves on being good stewards of public money and public trust. We take our financial responsibilities very seriously,” said CCBC President Sandra Kurtinitis. “Given the strong effort we have made to fortify our systems with technology and training, this financial breach is highly disturbing. We are working closely with law enforcement officials to determine how this crime occurred and what additional preventive actions we can take in the future.”