Students who get a degree from CCBC (Community College of Baltimore County) can now complete their bachelor's degree in just two years - and get $1,000 in financial help - at Coppin State University.

Coppin State is among many schools, both locally and nationwide, that are seeing enrollment slip in recent years. Two other local HBCUs - Morgan State University and Bowie State University - are seeing steady or rising enrollment.

University System of Maryland Coppin State University enrollment trends



CCBC also saw a decline since 2017; it has set a benchmark of 60,000 total students (not just full-time) by fiscal year 2025.

CCBC and Coppin announced a new partnership called "Pathways to Success" today, giving students who complete an associate's degree at CCBC a "seamless" transition to junior standing (meaning they could finish a bachelor's degree in just two years) at Coppin State. Coppin says "the dual admission program allowing students to enroll in both institutions and make the road to obtaining their associate degree and bachelor’s degree a more efficient and seamless process."

Coppin State University President Anthony L. Jenkins said in a statement: